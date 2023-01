Hughes provided a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Hughes helped out on tallies by Andrei Kuzmenko and J.T. Miller. The 23-year-old Hughes saw a five-game point streak end in Friday's loss to the Avalanche, but he's notched four multi-point efforts over his last seven outings. The star defenseman is up to four goals, 38 helpers, 78 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating in 42 appearances this season.