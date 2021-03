Hughes registered two assists and had two blocks in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to Montreal.

Hughes drew a power-play helper on Brock Boeser's second-period goal, then picked up the primary assist on Bo Horvat's deflection early in the final frame. Hughes hasn't scored a goal of his own since Feb. 13 -- he's gone 17 straight games without one -- but he keeps piling up assists and ranks third among NHL defensemen in scoring with 28 points.