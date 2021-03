Hughes recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Hughes set up J.T. Miller for a tally in the second period. The 21-year-old Hughes entered Tuesday with no points in his last three games. With the mini-slump behind him, Hughes has two goals and 20 assists through 26 outings. He also has 61 shots on net and a minus-15 rating, the latter mark being the second-worst in the league behind Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin (minus-17).