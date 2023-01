Hughes scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

One of the assists came on the power play and the goal made him the fastest Vancouver defenseman to score 200 points (242 games). Hughes now has two straight multi-point games and 36 points (three goals, 33 assists) in 37 games. And that puts him sixth overall in scoring for NHL defenders. Quinn is a special talent and is on pace for a high-70s point season despite the Canucks' struggles.