Hughes (lower body) was called day-to-day by Canucks GM Patrik Allvin onWednesday, though coach Bruce Boudreau doesn't believe he'll return until next week, Harman Dayal of The Athletic reports.

Hughes missed the Canucks' last two games because of the injury. When he's healthy, he's a vital part of Vancouver's blueline. Especially in the midst of their season-opening 0-5-2 slump, the Canucks could use Hughes back as soon as possible.