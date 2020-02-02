Hughes produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Hughes has four goals and five assists over his last 10 games -- numbers good enough for any player, let alone a rookie defenseman. He's at 39 points, 97 shots and a minus-4 rating in 52 contests. The recent surge in offense could make him the front-runner for the Calder Trophy.