Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Chips in with assist
Hughes produced an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Hughes has four goals and five assists over his last 10 games -- numbers good enough for any player, let alone a rookie defenseman. He's at 39 points, 97 shots and a minus-4 rating in 52 contests. The recent surge in offense could make him the front-runner for the Calder Trophy.
More News
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Pots two goals including OT winner•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Two-point effort Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Finds twine in win•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Grabs power-play assist•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Points in three straight games•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Lights lamp in wild win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.