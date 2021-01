Hughes notched a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Senators.

Hughes did his work in the first period, earning the secondary assist on goals by Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson, which was all the Canucks needed for a win. The 21-year-old Hughes is doing very well in the scoring department, with a goal and 10 helpers through 10 games. He's added 25 shots on net but also carries a minus-5 rating, as he's still a bit unrefined in his own zone.