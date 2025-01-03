Hughes (undisclosed) is getting close to returning and will join the Canucks on their upcoming road trip, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports Friday.

After the Canucks host Nashville on Friday, Vancouver will begin a five-game road trip in Montreal on Monday. Once healthy, Hughes will should resume his normal duties on the top pairing and first power-play unit, which would likely result in Guillaume Brisebois exiting the lineup. Hughes has eight goals and 42 points in 34 appearances in 2024-25.