Hughes notched an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

Hughes reached the 60-assist mark for the fourth year in a row when he had the secondary helper on Jake DeBrusk's game-winner Monday. To get to that milestone, Hughes has surged late in the season with 13 helpers over his last 14 games. He's at a total of 76 points, 187 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating across 67 appearances this season.