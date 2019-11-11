Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Collects assist in loss
Hughes assisted on the Canucks only goal in Sunday's loss to the Devils.
Quinn lost both games against brother Jack Hughes this season, but he was able to get his name on the scoresheet in the process. Hughes is up to 12 points in 17 contests -- the most of any Canuck defenseman. He'll continue to be a reliable source of offense as long as he remains on the top power play unit.
