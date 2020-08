Hughes had a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Hughes helped out on the first of Bo Horvat's two goals in the contest. The 20-year-old Hughes can't be stopped on offense -- he has a goal and six assists in five playoff games. Five of his seven points have come with a man advantage, as well, giving an extra boost to DFS managers.