Hughes recorded three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Oilers.

Hughes logged two of his helpers on the power play. He had a hand in three straight goals between the second and third periods as the Canucks ran away with the game. The new captain is among the best defensemen in the league in terms of quarterbacking a power play. Hughes earned 34 of his 76 points on the power play last season, and he should continue to thrive in a large role in 2023-24.