Hughes recorded three assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Coyotes.

Two of Hughes' three assists in the contest came on power-play tallies. The defenseman has a goal and four helpers in his last two games after snapping a four-game point drought. The 22-year-old is up to 58 points, 133 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in 69 outings this season as a reliable part of the Canucks' top four.