Hughes had a pair of power-play assists and four blocked shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.
Hughes had a hand in tallies by Elias Pettersson and Tyler Toffoli in the contest. The 20-year-old Hughes has put up a goal and 12 assists through 14 playoff games. Nine of his 13 points have come with a man advantage.
