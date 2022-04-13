Hughes scored a goal, dished a power-play assist, blocked four shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Hughes ended a four-game point drought with a helper on Vasili Podkolzin's second-period marker. In overtime, Hughes was the hero, cashing in on a rebound to get the Canucks a vital second standings point. The defenseman hasn't made much of an impact lately, but he's sitting on a career-high 55 points with 132 shots on net, 51 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 68 outings this season.