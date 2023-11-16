Hughes scored a goal on six shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

Hughes helped out on a pair of power-play goals before sealing the win at 2:36 of overtime. He's on a five-game point streak, earning two goals and eight assists over that span. The 24-year-old defenseman has been among the best players in the league this season with six goals, 20 helpers, 53 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 16 contests. He's earned 13 of his 26 points on the power play.