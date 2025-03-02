Hughes (undisclosed) had a maintenance day Sunday, and the Canucks will see how he feels each day ahead of Wednesday's game against the Ducks, Ben Kuzma of Postmedia reports.

Hughes tweaked something during Saturday's game against the Kraken, but head coach Rick Tocchet said Sunday that it wasn't related to his previous oblique injury. The Canucks will have a day off Monday before practicing Tuesday, and Hughes' level of participation in practice could provide an indication of whether the team expects him to play Wednesday.