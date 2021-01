Hughes recorded an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Somewhat surprisingly, Hughes has three assists in two games with none of them coming on the power play. He's also put seven shots on goal with a plus-1 rating. The 21-year-old blueliner looks poised to be a consistent presence on the scoresheet, and that'll be even more true when his power-play production kicks in.