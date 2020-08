Hughes recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blues in Game 6.

Hughes went two games without a point after a six-game streak, but he got back on the scoresheet Friday. He had the primary helper on Brock Boeser's second-period goal. Through 10 playoff games, Hughes has racked up a goal and nine assists -- seven of his 10 points have come on the power play.