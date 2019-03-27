Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Could make NHL debut
Hughes (foot) could potentially make his NHL debut during Thursday's matchup with the Kings.
Canucks fans have had to anxiously wait for Hughes to suit up for the blue and green. His debut was postponed due to a foot injury, but his time is coming. If the highly touted defender isn't medically cleared to play Thursday, his next opportunity would be Saturday versus Dallas.
More News
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: No structural damage•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Meeting with doctors Wednesday•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Dealing with bone bruise•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Signs entry-level deal•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Foot issue not a concern•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Day-to-day with foot issue•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...