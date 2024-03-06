Hughes notched two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Hughes has seven helpers over his last eight games. The defenseman was in on both of the Canucks' goals Tuesday. He's fourth in the league with 61 assists and continues to lead all defenseman with 73 points. Hughes has added 153 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-33 rating through 64 appearances, with his all-around play putting him in line to be a Norris Trophy finalist this year.