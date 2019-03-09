Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Day-to-day with foot issue
Hughes (foot) is day-to-day and questionable for the University of Michigan's game against the University of Minnesota on Saturday.
Hughes suffered the injury when blocking a shot in the third period of Michigan's 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Friday. X-rays were negative and the issue is considered minor. Even if he is forced to sit out Saturday, Hughes should be back to full strength in short order. He is fully expected to sign with the Canucks once Michigan's season comes to a close.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...