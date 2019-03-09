Hughes (foot) is day-to-day and questionable for the University of Michigan's game against the University of Minnesota on Saturday.

Hughes suffered the injury when blocking a shot in the third period of Michigan's 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Friday. X-rays were negative and the issue is considered minor. Even if he is forced to sit out Saturday, Hughes should be back to full strength in short order. He is fully expected to sign with the Canucks once Michigan's season comes to a close.