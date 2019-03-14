Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Dealing with bone bruise
Hughes is dealing with a bone bruise in his foot and will be reevaluated in a week, Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet reports.
This update comes courtesy of head coach Travis Green. Canucks fans will have to wait a little longer before they get to see the seventh-overall selection from the 2018 draft make his NHL debut, as the team has little reason to take any chances with Hughes' health.
