Hughes notched an assist in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 7.

Hughes produced five assists over seven second-round games. The 24-year-old defenseman concluded the postseason with 10 helpers, 21 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 13 appearances. Hughes' goal-scoring took a step forward with 17 tallies among his 92 points in the regular season, but he's always been more of a facilitator from the blue line. The Canucks' captain remains an integral part of the club's future heading into 2024-25.