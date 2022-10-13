Hughes logged an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Hughes battled an illness late in the preseason, but it didn't affect his availability. The star defenseman had 60 helpers this year, and he's already looking ready to push for a repeat effort as a strong playmaker from the back end. He'll see a significant role as the Canucks' top blueliner while also quarterbacking the first power-play unit, where he amassed 31 of his 68 points last year.