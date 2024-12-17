Hughes delivered an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Hughes set up Kiefer Sherwood's hat-trick goal, an empty-netter with 2:35 left in the third period, to record his 28th assist of the campaign. One of the most productive blueliners in the league and an outstanding playmaker, Hughes looks well on pace to record 60 assists for the fourth season in a row, and he's probably one or two hot streaks away from potentially surpassing the career-high 75 assists he delivered in 2023-24.