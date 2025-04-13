Hughes notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.
Hughes helped out on a Jake DeBrusk tally in the second period. Over six games in April, Hughes has logged five assists, four of which have come on the power play. The star defenseman is up to 75 points (29 on the power play), 182 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 66 appearances. He'll finish above a point-per-game pace for the second year in a row, though Cale Makar is the obvious front-runner for the Norris Trophy in 2024-25.
