Hughes scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Hughes posted five goals and 17 assists over the final 20 games of the regular season, and he didn't slow down to begin the playoffs. The defenseman's third-period tally tied the game at 2-2, and Dakota Joshua scored 12 seconds later to put the Canucks ahead for good. Hughes took his game to new heights with 17 tallies, 92 points, 199 shots on net and a plus-38 rating over 82 regular-season contests. As captain, he'll be looking to lead from the blue line with the Canucks having home-ice advantage for the first two rounds.