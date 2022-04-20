Hughes notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Hughes helped out on goals by J.T. Miller and Travis Dermott in this contest. The 22-year-old Hughes has racked up a goal and seven helpers in his last four games. The Florida native is up to 61 points (six goals, 55 assists), 136 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 71 outings. He's enjoyed a career year and should continue to be a high-scoring part of the Canucks' defense.