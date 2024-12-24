Hughes notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Hughes was labeled a game-time decision due to an undisclosed injury prior to Monday's game. He played and delivered a good performance over 24:45 of ice time, his lowest workload in the last six games. The superstar defenseman has racked up a goal and seven assists over his last five contests. He's at eight goals, 34 helpers, 109 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 34 appearances. While whatever was ailing Hughes was something he could play through, he'll get a chance to rest anyway with the Canucks off until Saturday's game versus the Kraken.