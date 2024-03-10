Hughes recorded two assists, including one on the power play, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Jets.

Hughes has points in four straight games, earning a goal and five assists in that span. The two-point effort Saturday has put him level with his production from last year -- he has 76 points in 66 contests after needing 78 appearances to reach that mark in 2022-23. The defenseman has added 160 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-36 rating. He could challenge for the 90-point mark if he can sustain his season-long pace.