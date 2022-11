Hughes registered a pair of power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Ducks.

Hughes continues to be an elite playmaker on the back end, as he's up to eight helpers in seven games. Four of those assists have come on the power play, where he picked up 31 of his 60 apples last season. The 23-year-old blueliner has added 15 shots on net, a minus-1 rating and nine blocked shots this year, and he should continue to see top-pairing minutes.