Hughes notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Hughes set up Brock Boeser for the Canucks' lone tally of the contest in the second period. The helper was just Hughes' fourth in the last nine games. The 21-year-old blueliner is still on a steady scoring pace with 24 points in 30 games. He's added 67 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-16 rating, as his scoring remains more refined than his defense.