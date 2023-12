Hughes registered three assists, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

One of Hughes' helpers came on the power play. After a blistering pace early on, the 24-year-old defenseman had been quieted with just three points over his previous six contests before breaking out of the slump Tuesday. Overall, he's earned nine goals, 30 assists, 16 power-play points, 79 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating through 29 outings.