Hughes recorded three assists and five shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Hughes set up goals by Sam Lafferty, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, getting on the scoresheet in all three periods. This is already the second three-assist effort of the season for Hughes, who has been playing some of his best hockey early on. He's up to three goals, eight helpers, 32 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and seven blocked shots over nine contests.