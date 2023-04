Hughes logged three assists and two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Hughes helped out on the first and last goals of the game, as well as a J.T. Miller power-play tally in between. Prior to Thursday, Hughes was caught in a six-game slump. The 23-year-old still put up great numbers this season, finishing with seven tallies, 76 points (34 on the power play), 154 shots on net, 71 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a plus-15 rating through 78 appearances.