Hughes managed three assists in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames.
He set up Travis Hamonic for the Canucks' first goal in the second period. In the third, Hughes helped out on power-play markers by Tyler Graovac and Brock Boeser to help spark a four-goal comeback. Sunday's performance put Hughes at the 40-point mark in 54 contests. He's racked up 96 shots on net, 19 power-play points and a minus-23 rating as a high-scoring, top-four option this year.
