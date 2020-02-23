Hughes posted two helpers and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Bruins.

Hughes had the lone assist on Adam Gaudette's second-period goal and the second of Tyler Toffoli's two third-period tallies. In his last 10 games, Hughes has only been held off the scoresheet twice, amassing two goals and 11 helpers in that span. The rookie scoring leader has 49 points (eight scores, 41 assists), 114 shots and a minus-1 rating through 60 outings.