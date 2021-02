Hughes notched three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Canadiens.

The 21-year-old defenseman added four shots, a hit, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating to his ledger. Hughes has three multi-point efforts in the last five games, giving him one goal and 14 points through 13 contests to begin the season as he looks to take another step forward following his breakout 2019-20 campaign.