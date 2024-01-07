Hughes had three assists in a 6-4 win over New Jersey on Saturday.

It was the 69th multi-point game for Hughes, who passed Alexander Edler for the most ever by a Canucks defenseman. He has 10 points, including nine assists, in his last seven contests. Hughes leads all NHL defenders in scoring with 49 points, two ahead of Cale Makar, and he has sole possession of 10th on the overall scoring list. His game has taken a significant jump this campaign, and should he keep this up, Hughes could contend for both the Norris Trophy and the Hart Trophy by season's end.