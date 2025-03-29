Hughes registered two assists, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hughes has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of his last nine games, earning two goals and eight assists in that span. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 70 points, 172 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 59 appearances. Hughes is doing everything he can to help the Canucks' playoff push, so he should be locked into virtually all fantasy lineups down the stretch.