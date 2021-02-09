Hughes notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Hughes set up Elias Pettersson's second-period tally. The 21-year-old Hughes extended his point streak to four games, during which he's notched six assists, four on the power play. He's third in the league with 16 helpers, trailing only the Oilers' superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the playmaking category. Hughes has 17 points, 42 shots and a minus-13 rating in 16 contests overall.