Hughes produced an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Hughes entered Saturday on a three-game dry spell. He's at 36 points, 88 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-24 rating in 49 contests overall. Hughes has stepped up his defense with seven blocks in his last three outings, but he remains much more effective as an offensive defenseman.