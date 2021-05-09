Hughes produced an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.
Hughes entered Saturday on a three-game dry spell. He's at 36 points, 88 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-24 rating in 49 contests overall. Hughes has stepped up his defense with seven blocks in his last three outings, but he remains much more effective as an offensive defenseman.
More News
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Slings power-play assist•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Racks up three points Tuesday•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Lifted from protocol•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Enters virus protocol•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Games postponed for one week•
-
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Game postponed Wednesday•