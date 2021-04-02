Hughes entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet
The Canucks now have seven players in the protocol after Friday's update. Their schedule has been paused until April 8, but more postponements could arise if the situation doesn't improve. Hughes has 28 points, 74 shots on net and a minus-17 rating in 37 games this year.
