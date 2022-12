Hughes scored a goal, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Hughes' absence from the ranks of goal-scorers this season was a rather conspicuous one until he tallied at 6:16 of the second period. Despite the lack of lamp-lighting, he's still produced at a near-point-per-game pace with one goal and 28 assists through 30 contests this season. He's earned eight of his points in the last 10 games.