Hughes scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Hughes needed just 37 seconds to answer Barclay Goodrow's goal for the Sharks in the third period. It's a rare even-strength marker for Hughes -- just the second such tally of the rookie defenseman's career. He's up to 34 points (five scores, 29 helpers), 89 shots on goal and a minus-8 rating in 48 contests.