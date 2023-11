Hughes scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Hughes' goal tied the game at 2-2 in the second period. The superstar blueliner has already matched his goal total from last year with seven tallies, putting him one shy of his career high. He's up to 28 points, 55 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 18 appearances. Hughes has contributed three goals and nine assists during a seven-game point streak.