Canucks' Quinn Hughes: First multi-point effort of career
Hughes tallied a pair of assists -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Nashville.
The high-profile prospect has yet to find the back of the net in his NHL career, but Hughes has tallied three helpers in his first four games at the pro level and has looked every bit as advertised so far. He's sure to be a mainstay on Vancouver's blue line next season.
