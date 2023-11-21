Hughes scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Hughes opened the scoring at 13:07 of the second period and added a helper on J.T. Miller's tally in the third. The pair of points made Hughes the first player in the league to reach 30 points this season. He's matched his season high with eight goals and added 22 helpers, 58 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 19 contests overall. The 24-year-old has four goals and 10 helpers during his active eight-game point streak.