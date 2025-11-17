Hughes had four assists, including two on the power play, in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Hughes missed Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes with an upper-body injury, but the blueliner couldn't have asked for a better performance in his return. He's now riding a five-game point streak, tallying 10 assists over that stretch. Hughes also ranks second among all defensemen in the NHL in assists with 16, tied with Josh Morrissey and only trailing Cale Makar (19).